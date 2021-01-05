1370 KGNO returns to airwaves after yearlong hiatus

After nearly a year of being out of operation, 1370 KGNO has returned to southwest Kansas airwaves.

Kansas-owned Rocking M Media announced its return on Monday, along with a new location at 107 Layton St. in Dodge City.

KGNO, Dodge City's first radio station, first signed on in July 1930 at 1210 on the AM dial and 100 watts, according to Rocking M Media general manager Joshua Roesener. The frequency then moved to 1340 AM in June 1933 until March 1941.

In March of that year, the station moved to the 1370 AM frequency.

"The KGNO studios have been located in many locations over the past 90 years, including time in the Lora Locke Hotel, Dodge City Daily Globe building, a small house on west Park Street, a small house on North Avenue A, the former STE Communications building (currently the corporate office of Pride Ag Resources) the Village Square Mall and now at 107 Layton St. in Dodge City," Roesener said. " 'The Information Station' 1370 KGNO plays host to some of the biggest names in talk radio, including Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and Brian Kilmeade."

Along with agriculture news and markets, KGNO will be offering local news and an information show as an FM translator will be added at a later date in 2021.

For more information regarding Rocking M Media radio stations, call 620-225-8080.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.