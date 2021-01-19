Ford County adds 39 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment showed Ford County added 24 new cases of COVID-19, continuing the local downtrend of the virus.

The testing rate of Ford County was at 160.1 per with l,000 people with 86 new tests conducted with a testing rate of 458.3 per 1,000 people.

There were two new hospitalizations, no new ICU admissions and no new patient discharges.

On Monday, Jan. 18, the KDHE reported 15 new cases of the coronavirus in Ford County with a case rate of 160.5 per 1,000 people.

There were 79 new tests conducted with a testing rate of 460.7 per 1,000 people.

There were no new hospitalizations or ICU admissions and one new patient discharge.

There have been 31 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began in Ford County in March 2020.

According to Dodge City Public Schools website, as of Jan. 15, there were 12 active cases at USD 443 facilities. They were:

• One staff member at Beeson Elementary School.

• One student at Comanche Middle School.

• Four students at Dodge City High School.

• One student at Dodge City Middle School.

• One student and one staff member at Linn Elementary School.

• Two staff members at Miller Elementary School.

• One student at Northwest Elementary School.

