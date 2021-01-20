Boot Hill Quilts Of Valor honors veterans

The American Legion Auxiliary has made a $750 donation to the Boot Hill Quilts of Valor organization to honor veterans with a warm quilt.

Since 2016, Boot Hill Quilts of Valor has made over 200 quilts and meets in the basement of Mary Johnson's residence to make the quilts on the second Wednesday of each month.

“My husband was a veteran,” Johnson said. “I sincerely appreciate what veterans have done to make the USA the greatest country on earth. Making Quilts of Valor is my way of giving back.”

Boot Hill Quilts of Valor have made presentations of quilts to veterans at the American Legion, VFW and First Christian Church in Dodge City.

Materials for the quilts run between $300-$500 per quilt.

“Our fundraising activities were curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic this year,” auxiliary president Paula Sellens said. “Despite limited funds, members voted to donate $500 this year.”

An additional $250 was donated from the auxiliary's Veterans Art Program and Assistance Initiative, which is typically made to the Kansas Soldiers Home at Fort Dodge.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sellens has been unable to visit the fort due to restrictions.

“The Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas provides considerable support to veterans’ organizations,” Sellens said. “Their generosity allowed The Veterans Assistance Initiative to contribute to the Boot Hill Quilts of Valor knowing that some of these artistic quilts have gone to Fort Dodge veterans.”

