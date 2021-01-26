Downward trend continues as USD 443 reports 4 cases

With the City of Dodge City removing the mask mandate for the city on Jan. 19, all eyes will be on the COVID-19 case numbers for Ford County moving forward.

City officials said if the number of cases go back on the rise, a mask mandate may be reimplemented.

On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 with a case rate of 161.3 per 1,000 people in Ford County, which continues to see declining numbers that led to the rescinding the city mask mandate.

There were 57 new tests conducted with a testing rate of 463.9 per 1,000 people.

There were three new hospitalizations, one new ICU admission and two new patient discharges.

On Monday, the KDHE reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 with a case rate of 161.7 per 1,000 people in Ford County and a testing rate of 277.4 per 1,000 people.

There were no new hospitalizations, no new ICU admission and no new patient discharges.

As of Jan. 18, there had been 31 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

As of Monday at Dodge City Public Schools, there were four active cases in district facilities, according to the website. They were:

• One student at Dodge City High School.

• One staff member at Ross Elementary School.

• One student at Wilroads Gardens School.

• One staff member in maintenance department.

