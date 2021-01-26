Salvation Army, New Chance named 2020 grant recipients

The Victory Electric/CoBank Sharing Success grant recipients for 2020 were announced recently by Victory Electric Cooperative Assn. Inc.

The 2020 recipients were New Chance Inc. and Salvation Army of Dodge City each received $10,000.

According to Victory Electric vice president of communications Jerri Imgarten-Whitley, the grant aims to support local communities and people. Both recipients meet this goal by serving the community in different ways.

A local alcohol and drug rehabilitation center, New Chance Inc. has been operating in the community for more than 40 years with both residential and outpatient services.

According to New Chance, it intends to use the grant for technological and security upgrades to enhance and extend services.

“We would not have been able to do this so quickly if we had to do it as funds came available through normal business operations,” New Chance director of administrative services Doug Austen said. “With newly updated computers, counselors are able to more easily use our Electronic Health records thereby streamlining their jobs to better serve clients. Also, out-patient counselors can more easily provide tele-health services with the upgrade computers.”

The Salvation Army in Dodge City is in the process of moving its facility from 1100 Avenue E to 1500 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd., the former High Plains Journal location.

The move was needed after a 2017 study showed the Avenue E location was inadequate due to needing to increase services for the community.

“Receiving this grant gets our organization one step closer to being able to purchase the new building,” Salvation Army Capt. Roberto Davila said. “The new building will greatly impact the community by allowing us to expand our programs and resources.”

The annual “Sharing Success” grant opportunity, capped at $20,000, is a matching grant program designed to celebrate the vital role that cooperatives play in individual communities across the country.

The program has generated more than $50 million in total charitable donations, primarily in rural areas across the country, since its inception in 2012.

“Thanks to our board of trustees and CoBank, the ‘Sharing Success’ Grant has enabled Victory Electric make an impact to give back to the communities we serve,” said Victory Electric CEO Shane Laws. “We urge all eligible nonprofits to take advantage of the Sharing Success grant opportunity and together we can make a meaningful impact in rural Kansas.”

There has been $105,000 awarded through the Sharing Success grants over the last nine years.

For eligibility, an organization must be a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

For more information or to apply for the 2021 CoBank Sharing Success grant, an online application is available at www.victoryelectric.net/cobank-sharing-success-grant.

The deadline to apply is no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

