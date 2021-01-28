KDHE issues boil water advisory for Jetmore due to waterline break

JETMORE — A boil water advisory has been issued for Jetmore in Hodgeman County, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

According to KDHE, it is not related to COVID-19 but due to a loss of pressure in the system due to a waterline break and, with a failure to maintain adequate pressure, it can lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Customers and residents in Jetmore should take these precautions until further notice:

• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

• Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The KDHE is the only entity that can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory, regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announced a boil water advisory.

For questions, contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514 or visit www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm.

Restaurants and food establishments can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture food safety and lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

