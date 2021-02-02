Man dead after rollover crash Sunday at US-50 highway and 106 Road

Jeffrey R. Gibson, 46, died in a one-vehicle rollover about 7:17 p.m. Sunday on US-50 highway near 106 Road in Ford County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Gibson was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado south on 106 Road after crossing south of US-50.

"The vehicle hit a stop sign on Highway 50 and south 106 road and the vehicle jumped the railroad tracks," the KHP crash log said. "The vehicle then continued south before hitting another embankment and flipping over on its roof. The driver was non responsive when deputies arrived on scene."

KHP said Gibson's next of kin was on scene when law enforcement arrived. According to the report, Gibson was not wearing a seat belt.

