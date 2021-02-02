First 3i Show bull sale to be held on March 20

Sutphin Cattle Co. will host the first ever bull sale at the 2021 3i Show at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, in the Special Events Arena at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City.

Sutphin Cattle, of Lamar, Colo., started in 1987 and has become the sixth largest bull producer in the U.S. with about 2,500 head of registered cattle, according to the 3i Show.

The sale will feature 30 2-year-old bulls with five different breeds — Charolais, Red Angus, Angus, Sim Angus and Lim-Flex.

Bulls will be on display all three days of the show and will have been trich and fertility tested.

The 3i Show stated two vacant seats will need to be left in between each member of a separate household during the bull sale.

For more information on Sutphin Cattle Co., visit www.SutphinCattle.com.

For information on the 2021 3i Show being held March 18-20 in Dodge City, visit www.3ishow.com.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.