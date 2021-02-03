Learn economical ways to get more water at the 3i Show

Western Kansas Manufacturers Association, sponsor of the annual 3i Show set to take place at Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City from March 18-20, announced a presentation by Production + Plus Irrigation Well Rejuvenation will be held.

According to 3i Show, Production + Plus Irrigation Well Rejuvenation owner and operator Dave Nash will introduce information to attendees on “the most economical way to get more water.”

The presentation will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, March 19.

"In almost every irrigation well, blockages exist that are restricting the maximum flow of water," the 3i Show said in a news release. "These blockages may include but are not limited to, rusty perforations, clay and drilling mud, drip oil, algae, clogged pump screens and silt.

"Production + Plus guarantees their process will remove those costly blockages and give you the maximum available water production without pulling the pump."

The presentation will be free and open for anyone to attend.

Seating will be spread out in a larger area at the back of the WSBE concrete floor for events in the presentation area.

For more information on Production + Plus Irrigation Well Rejuvenation, visit GetMoreWater.com.

To contact Western Kansas Manufacturers Association, call directly toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082.

The WKMA office is located at 1700 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd. in Dodge City.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.