Area blood drives scheduled for late February, early March

With the winter storm that severely affected several states across the U.S. recently, the American Red Cross has a need for blood and platelet donations.

The American Red Cross is seeking donations, especially from those with blood type O, if they are able to.

The winter storm caused many scheduled blood drives to be canceled in close to 30 states, according to the Red Cross, leaving a shortage of 15,000 potential donations going uncollected.

There were close to 1,060 uncollected donations in Kansas and Oklahoma due to cancellations.

"When winter weather forces a blood drive cancellation, the impact is more than just a canceled appointment, it means less blood products available for patient emergencies here and across the country," said American Red Cross communications manager Jan Hale. "Right now, the Red Cross needs the help of healthy donors to overcome donation shortfalls from recent heavy snows, ice storms and freezing temperatures in parts of the country.

"Every day, even during severe weather, thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations. Help can’t wait."

Individuals are asked to make appointments to donate in the upcoming weeks by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Here is a list of upcoming area blood drives:

Edwards County

• 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 5, Edwards County Fair Building, 1305 S. Niles, Kinsley.

Ford County

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13, United Methodist Church, 204 S. Main, Bucklin.

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27, United Wireless Arena Conference Center, 4100 W. Comanche, Dodge City.

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 1, Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave., Dodge City.

• 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 2, Dodge City High School, 2201 Ross Blvd., Dodge City.

Kiowa County

• noon to 6 p.m. March 12, Greensburg Mennonite Church, 310 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg.

