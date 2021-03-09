American Red Cross celebrates Red Cross month

As the need for blood continues, the American Red Cross has scheduled more blood donation opportunities in southwest Kansas.

According to the Red Cross, donations are needed now during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially from those with Type O blood types.

To schedule a blood donation appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

“We won’t forget the past 12 months and, we won’t soon forget how American Red Cross blood donors and volunteers stepped up so selflessly to help others in need during a time of such uncertainty,” said American Red Cross Kansas/Oklahoma regional communications manager Jan Hale. “For patients facing a life-threatening illness, help can’t wait.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, blood donation remains essential to ensure the health of the community.”

The following are the dates and times of upcoming area blood drives:

Ford County

• noon to 5:45 p.m. March 29 at the Dodge City Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave., Dodge City

• 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 30 at the Dodge City Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave., Dodge City

• 2 to 6 p.m. March 30 at the St Johns Parish Hall, 100 Main St., Spearville

Hodgeman County

• noon to 4:30 p.m. March 29 at the Hodgeman County 4-H Building, South Atkin, Jetmore

Meade County

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 17, Fowler High School Dome, 100 W. 8th, Fowler

March also marks Red Cross month and the Red Cross will celebrate by giving blood donors and exclusive Red Cross T-shirts, while supplies last.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@gannett.com.