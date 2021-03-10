U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann receives committee, subcommittee appointments

1st Congressional District Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., has been given his congressional committee and subcommittee listings, announcing he will serve on the U.S. House's Agriculture General Farm Commodities and Risk Management subcommittee and Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee.

According to Mann, the General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee is responsible for issues related to crop insurance, risk management and federal disaster programs.

“As Congressional Districts become increasingly more urban, the distance from farm to fork has never been greater,” Mann said. “I came to Congress to advocate for agriculture and conservative Kansas values. I am committed to protecting crop insurance, conducting proper oversight at the Department of Agriculture, and advocating for trade and new market opportunities for our farmers and ranchers.

"Being selected for these House Agriculture Committee Subcommittees gives Kansas Agriculture a seat at the table in our Nation's Capitol.”

Mann will also serve on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

“Crop insurance is and has been the number one priority for farmers and ranchers in Kansas and across the country," Mann said. "It is vital to ensure that the Agriculture Committee protects this public-private partnership and, gives producers the risk management tools they need."

Mann said Kansas ranks in the top three states for beef, pork and dairy production.

He also championed the Kansas Farm Bureau's Food for Peace program, which was started along with Sens. Andy Schoeppel and Frank Carlson and signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“For a farm kid like me, serving on the House Agriculture Committee is an incredible honor," Mann said. "I look forward to working with my colleagues on both the General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee and the Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee.

"I promise to tirelessly advocate for agriculture and our conservative Kansas values."

