Apply now for advisory boards, commissions

Applications are being sought for vacant and expired terms for city-appointed boards and commissions with the City of Dodge City.

Dodge City residents will fill the terms on the boards and commissions.

According to city officials, applications will be accepted now through 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

The advisory boards with positions open are airport advisory board, building board of appeals, Convention & Visitors Bureau advisory board (two representing hospitality and one at-large), Dodge City planning commission, Dodge City Public Library board, golf advisory board and Historic Landmark Commission.

Applications are available at City Hall, 806 N. 2nd Ave.; by calling 620-225-8100; or online at www.dodgecity.org/82/Boards-Commissions.

Mail applications to City Manager's Office, City Hall, P.O. Box 880, Dodge City, KS 67801, or email them to Abbey Martin at abbeym@dodgecity.org.

"If more applications are received than available positions, the applications will be kept on file if an opening occurs during the year," Martin said. "Appointments are anticipated to be made at the Jan. 19, 2021, city commission meeting."

For more information, contact Martin at 620-225-8100.

