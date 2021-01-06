Kansas District 119 Rep. Brad Ralph tests positive for COVID-19

Kansas District 119 Rep. Brad Ralph announced Wednesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ralph, a Republican, said that over the weekend he had been feeling aches similar to flu-like symptoms and went to receive a rapid test, which resulted in a positive result. Ralph said he also took a test with a 48-hour turnaround for results.

"Late yesterday, I was advised that I tested positive for COVID-19," Ralph said. "Despite (forgoing) any gatherings with family or otherwise this year, I experienced some general achiness over the weekend and sought testing first thing Monday morning.

"I will be following medical direction while I isolate myself over the coming days. Thankfully I can carry on a number of responsibilities remotely over that time. I have consistently utilized a face-covering over the last many months, but this is a reminder that the face-covering is our commitment to protecting others. We still have to be cautious regarding our surroundings.

"I look forward to completing my recovery and tackling the legislative issues important to our State and community."

In November 2020, Ralph was reelected to serve District 119 when he defeated Democratic candidate Jan Scoggins.

Ralph, who is the legal counsel for the City of Dodge City, had been elected to the House seat in 2018 when he ran unopposed.

He is the chair of Special Claims Committee, vice chair of the Judiciary Committee, vice chair of Redistricting and member of the Commerce, Labor and Economic Development Committee.

The 2021 legislative session will begin on Monday, Jan. 11.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.