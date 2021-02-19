Property available on north 14th Avenue up for proposals

After a 2008 purchase, property east of 14th Avenue and north of Iron Road in Dodge City is up for proposals through the City of Dodge City.

According to city manager Nick Hernandez, the Rebein/Goodnight family property of 147 acres will be available for developments with 114 acres available for residential developments and 33 acres for commercial developments.

In 2008, the city purchased the property for $1.55 million.

"At the time the purchase was 312 surface acres and 280 acre-feet of water for two reasons, water rights and location for northern wastewater treatment," Hernandez said. "The city will retain water rights but selling surface rights."

The north half of the overall property consists of the north wastewater treatment plant with the proposal property being a quarter section of acreage.

"The commission has been wanting to do something over the last couple of years and the city needing more developmental land," Hernandez said. "This will not be for any one builder. The Request for Proposals will be put out this week."

According to Hernandez, the city will receive proposals for roughly a month, up to March 19.

According to the city's submission requirements, the property will be sold as is with no funding for purchases provided by or through the city and will be offered for a per acre price.

Developmental financing tools, including special assessments, Rural Housing Incentive Districts and others, will be allowed by the city for use.

Developers will need to place a good faith deposit of 10% with the city and plans will be acquired by the developer with the city reviewing and approving those plans.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.