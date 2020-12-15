Butler County Times Gazette

WICHITA, KS -Jodi Kay Cline, 69, a pharmacist and marriage and family therapist, died at home on Dec. 10, 2020. Visitation for friends and family is set from 5-7 pm Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Downing & Lahey Mortuaries, 10515 W. Maple, Wichita, KS. A family only service is set for 11:00 am Friday, Dec. 18 at West Heights United Methodist Church, 745 Westlink Ave., Wichita, KS. It will be live streamed at the church’s Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/westheightsumc/.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the church and with the Alzheimer’s Association, 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214. Because of her desire to help others, she was passionate about Alzheimer’s treatment and led several support groups.

Tributes and service information can be viewed at www.dlwichita.com.