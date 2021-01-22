Dodge City Daily Globe

Rose Mary Rinne, 94 of Independence, Kansas, passed away at 12:57 AM, January 19, 2021 at Montgomery Place, LTC in Independence. Rose Mary was born February 24, 1926 North of Dodge City Kansas to William and Gladys (Trent) Hessman. She is the eldest of 8 children was raised on a farm/ranch 20 miles North West of Dodge City.

In 1945 Rose Mary met and married Fred S. Rinne in Dodge City. Rose Mary and Fred S. lived in Dodge City and Kinsley Kansas for the first 7 years of their marriage then moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico with their young family where they lived until moving back to Kinsley in 1960. In 1961 Rose Mary and Fred moved to Southeast Kansas to a farm outside of Dennis. Over the next 15 to 20 years Rose Mary and Fred lived in several areas of Kansas prior to them moving to Sycamore Kansas in 1983??

Rose Mary and Fred S. raised 4 children, Fred D. Rinne of Fredonia, Trudy J Rinne of Lawrence, Terry E. Smith of Cherryvale and Tom E. Rinne of Sycamore. In addition to her four children, Rose Mary had 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren.

Rose Mary is preceded in death by her husband Fred S., one brother, one sister and two grandchildren.

In addition to being an excellent mother, Rose Mary worked outside the home for several years while they lived outside of Dennis. Rose Mary’s talents included Painting, Gardening and Carpentry. Fred S. and Rose Mary built over 7 home during their life together and the four Rinne children were blessed to have 5 of the world’s greatest Carpenters in their lives, Fred S. Rinne, his father Ted Rinne, Rose Mary Rinne and her father Bill Hessman and our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

One of Rose Mary’s greatest joys in life was the knowledge that her husband Fred S. and all four Children accepted Jesus Christ as their Savior and have walked with the Lord during their life.

Rose Mary was a loving wife, mother and friend to anyone she met. We take Joy in the fact that she is now with Fred S and Jesus, we will miss her greatly. Graveside services will be held at Harmony Grove Cemetery on Friday, January 22nd at 1:30 PM. To leave the family a special message of condolence, please visit www.webbrodrickfuneralhome.com.