Phyllis Marie (Oberle) Johnson, 83, died February 25, 2021, in Midlothian, VA. She was the widow of Richard L. Johnson who died February 25, 2006. Phyllis spent most of her life in the Dodge City area and had a 30-year career as an educator at Sacred Heart Cathedral School. Her funeral services will be at a later date due to COVID restrictions. A full obituary will appear at that time.