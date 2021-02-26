Dodge City Daily Globe

Bernardine Genny Valdez's love for life didn't come to an end with her death. Bernadine passed away on January 17th,2021 at age 58 after life long medical conditions. She passed while being surrounded by loved ones who continue to honor her by living their lives to the fullest. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Deanie. She loved music, swimming,skating,dancing and singing while playing her air guitar and rocking out her way. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. Her joyful personality was contagious to everyone.

She was survived by Sally O'Connor of Colton, CA, Mary Ellen & Randy Ericson of Highland, CA, Delores Campbell of Dodge City, Greg Valadez of Dodge City, Alberta & Hector Anchando of Plains, Barbara & Tams Wilson of Kenai, AK, Chris Valadez El Dorado, KS, and many cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Geneva & Mike Valadez, sister, Victoria Ann Valadez, brother, Michael Valadez Jr.

In lieu of flowers we will be accepting donations for her headstone. Services for Bernadine will be on Saturday March 6,2021 at 10a.m. Cathedral Of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 3231 N 14th Ave. Dodge City KS 67801. Following burial services at Maple Grove Cemetery 2350 Matt Down Ln, Dodge City, KS 67801. Celebration of Life to follow at Dodge House 2408 W Wyatt Earp Blvd

Dodge City, KS 67801 (Special room rates available 620-225-9900) (Best western also giving special rates 620-225-7378)