Letter to the Editor

Dodge City Daily Globe

Roger Marshall and Tracey Mann cast their first votes as our senator and representative to not accept the votes of Arizona in the Electoral College.

Their second vote was to not accept the Pennsylvania votes. There can be only three reasons why they so voted.

First, they actually believed the election was stolen and rigged and Trump won.

If so, they are unfit to represent us as that is clearly a lie. Second, as some have said, Trump voters believe that lie, so their concerns have to be heard by the vote challenge. No, the response to that belief is to tell the truth, not perpetuate the lie. If you cannot tell the truth, you are unfit to represent us.

A third reason given by some Republicans for their vote is that the people who believe the lie physically threaten the legislators and their families. If you are being terrorized into your vote, you need to resign.

A democratic republic cannot survive representatives who believe lies or who willing refuse to confront lies or who are afraid to challenge lies.

Ron Svaty, Ellsworth