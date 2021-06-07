Carnegie Center of the Arts thanks organizations

Bobbi Brown

Carnegie Center of the Arts

Due to mandated closures and Health/Safety concerns for the community, our availability to the public was limited during 2020. This affected our general income and sustainability. Thanks to programs offered by the Kansas Department of Commerce and funding made available through the Care’s Act, we were able to pull through.

We have returned to our regular hours of Mondays-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with flexible hours on Sunday. Look for the "open" sign in our door window. Our mission is to enhance lives through the arts by offering classes, tours, contests and collaborative events. We enjoy showcasing our historic 1907 Carnegie Building!

We give much thanks to the Kansas Department of commerce for the SOS COVID-19 relief program, which was funded through the National Endowment for the Arts, for supporting the Carnegie Art Center with $5,000.00 for COVID-19 Operational Relief. Grant money made available through the Cares Act has been valuable to the continuation of our organization. We extend our gratitude to everyone — donors, grantors, sponsors, volunteers and visitors — who are instrumental in helping us stay involved in our community. Interested persons looking to support our local Carnegie Center for the Arts, please reach out to Bobbi Brown at 620-225-6388.