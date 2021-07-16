Local reader shares bibilcal insights from the story of Cain and Abel

Marcia Couch

Dodge Globe

The First Murder in History

The LORD GOD said to Cain, "Where is your brother?"

Cain answered, "I don't know. Is it my job to take care of my brother?"

Then the LORD said, "What have you done? Your brother's BLOOD is crying out to me from the ground."

Every day, the Earth continues to receive and register every incident of "innocent blood shed."

Creator GOD abhorrently hates "the shedding of innocent blood!! What happens next?

"For behold, the LORD cometh out of His place to punish the inhabitants of the earth for their iniquity; the Earth also shall disclose her blood, and shall no more cover her slain."

Isaiah 26: 20-21

"The Earth shall reel to and fro like a drunkard, and shall be removed like a cottage;

and the transgression thereof shall be heavy upon it; and it shall fall and not rise again." Isaiah 24:20

When JESUS Christ spoke about how we the people should live, He warned us about how murder begins in the heart and can manifest thru our mouth. In other words, we can commit murder with our own mouth. In this case, we may all be guilty before the CROSS of Jesus Christ.

A Prayer of Repentance and Surrender:

Heavenly Father,

I bring my sin-drenched heart to YOU today and ask for Your forgiveness.

You have told us that "out of the abundance of my heart, the mouth will speak."

I have spoken curses instead of blessings with my mouth.

I have destroyed others with my hatred and bitterness.

JESUS, without the power of Your precious blood over my life, I am doomed to destruction and death.

I give you all of my heart without reservation, so you can radically change me from the inside out.

JESUS Christ, I claim YOU as LORD of my life forever!!!

Marcia Couch

Dodge City