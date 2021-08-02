Historically Speaking: The Carnegie Libraries

Kathie Bell

Special to the Globe

Thousands of public library buildings throughout the world exist because of the generosity of one man. One of these of these buildings sits in Dodge City.

Between 1883 and 1929, a wealthy businessman born in Scotland, funded the construction of 2,509 libraries around the world. Of these, 1,689 were built in the U.S. His name was Andrew Carnegie and these edifices are known as Carnegie Libraries.

Books and libraries were important to Carnegie in his youth. As an immigrant in Pennsylvania with little money, he had to rely on the generosity of others to fill his passion for reading. When he became wealthy in the steel industry he needed to give something back.

At first, Carnegie built libraries in places where he had a personal connection. His first was erected in his birthplace, Dunfermline, Scotland.

In 1889, Carnegie opened his first one in the United States in Braddock, Pennsylvania, the home one of one of his steel mills. Another library opened soon after in Carnegie's teenage home of Allegheny, Pennsylvania.

In 1899, Carnegie began funding libraries in a larger geographical area, which resulted in a dramatic increase in the number of Carnegie Libraries. Carnegie's funding of libraries came at a time when it had the most impact; during a peak in town development throughout the Nation. These factors lead to the establishment of an impressive 75% to 80% of the libraries in the U.S.

In 1906, it was Dodge City's turn. Dodge Citians convinced Carnegie that Dodge City needed a library. Carnegie donated $7,500 for construction of the building. But the "Carnegie Formula," required financial commitments from towns that received funding.

Dodge City provided the building lot and a commitment of $700 per year from public monies for operations. Additionally, the terms of Carnegie's funding required the library provide its services to the public for free.

To keep costs down, Carnegie Libraries were the first to use "open stacks," which allowed patrons to access the shelves without employees retrieving books for them.

The two-story 1906 Carnegie Library in Dodge City was designed by architect C.W. Squires of Emporia, Kansas and has a rare corner entrance. The architecture of most of the Carnegie Libraries is unique. Most have a prominent doorway, usually reached by a staircase which is symbolic of the elevation of people through learning. Representing enlightenment are lamps on each side of the stairs. A 1992 survey conducted by the State University at Buffalo found 1,554 of the 1,689 original buildings in the United States still existed, with 911 still used as libraries. The others remaining had been converted to other uses.

Dodge City's Carnegie Library is one of those remaining buildings that has other uses. It ceased as a library in 1970 and, in 1981, it became the Carnegie Art Center. The building which sits on the northwest corner of Second and Spruce Avenues has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979.