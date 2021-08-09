Historically Speaking: The Great Cattle Drive of 1995

Kathie Bell

Special to the Globe

It happened over a quarter century ago, and it was last “real” cattle drive of its kind to pass through Dodge City.

The Great American Cattle Drive of 1995 spanned over 1,600 miles and 180 days. It started at the stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas on March 5. Passing through six states, it ended in Miles City, Montana on Sept. 1.

This endeavor took up to 30 drovers and 90 horses herding up to 300 cattle. It went through Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming and Montana. On May 5 they passed through Dodge City.

This drive, the first major overland movement of cattle through the area since 1886, was a re-enactment and commemoration of the drives of the 1870s and 1880s.

Montana rancher Walter Secrest organized the Drive and hired Bud McCasland of Azle, Texas as foreman.

Serving as drover on the Drive was not a job for greenhorns. The selection process for those holding this position was extremely competitive. Of over the 2,000 applicants the organizers had to choose from, they selected only 30 individuals. These people came from many walks of life and careers, but all were true cowboys.

These cowboys didn’t have to deal with belligerent farmers, ranchers and indigenous people, or with vast empty stretches of land where they were truly on their own. Still, they had to cope with the elements, hours in the saddle and open-air accommodations. And they had new problems associated with the modern world.

Though much of the drive was across open public land and ranchers allowed passage for the Drive, highways often had to be used. On roads they had ride in the ditches, contend with vehicular traffic, road construction and controlled intersections. State patrols and local law enforcement had to step in to assist them through these hurdles.

Just like the old days, stampedes were a problem, especially early in the drive when the cattle were not yet “trail broke.” Just the sight of an ostrich farm set them off. Apparently, the sight of these giant “chickens” was just enough to panic the herd.

Though along the way there were a few injuries and damaged equipment, the drive lost no cattle.

Foreman McCasland put up much of the money needed to complete the Drive. To further offset costs the group sold souvenirs of the Drive including posters, T-shirts and bandanas. Another source of revenue was that individuals paid $100 per day to join the Drive. This included food for both them and their horse. These riders were relegated to the back where they could not interfere with the professionals and cattle. Still, by the end of the Drive organizers were short on cash.

The Drive traveled through 100 towns both big and small. On a typical day they covered 12 to 15 miles. On May 5 they reached Dodge City coming up from the south via 14th Avenue and continuing up 14th north of town where they camped.

An area celebrity, the late steer “Smoky,” made the trip. He belonged to descendants of Charles Goodnight of the famous Goodnight-Loving cattle trail.

Sadly, those participating knew this was the last overland cattle drive. Cattle have since been driven through the streets of Dodge City, but they are trailered in and loaded back on once the drive of just a few miles is completed.

A 15-year reunion of drovers from this last great drive, including McCasland, took place in Dodge City in June 2010.