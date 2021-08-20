Extension Master Gardener Training to be Offered

Andrea Burns

Ford County Extension Agent

K-State Research and Extension will offer an online Extension Master Gardener (EMG) basic training this Fall 2021, beginning Sept. 2, and ending on Dec. 16. Ford County will be offering this out to any Ford County residents who want to join the Extension Master Gardener group. Sessions will be held on Thursday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m.

The online version will be offered as an independent study with a few classes being held in person. After completing the training course, participants will be required to submit 20 hours of volunteer time back to their community.

A flyer with more information can be found at www.ford.ksu.edu To register, contact the Ford County Extension Office at 620-227-45442. Registration is due by Aug. 27.