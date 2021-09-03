Andrea Burns

Ford County Extension Agent

As summer turns to fall, homeowners still need to be aware of grasshoppers feeding on some of their favorite plants like an all you can eat buffet.

If you look, grasshopper nymphs can be found feeding on green foliage in the area. It doesn’t take long till they are full-grown adults.

Grasshoppers are feeding on green vegetation in areas such as fence rows, ditch banks, vacant lots, pastures and other weedy-grassy areas; but when they could also be headed for your yard and garden.

Protection is now the name of the game as these pesky weed feeders turn to your flowers, shrubs and gardens for their dietary needs. The long-recommended grasshopper controls for homeowners include bifenthrin (found in various Ortho products), cyfluthrin, (found in various Bayer products) and esenfenvalerate (Ortho Bug-B-Gone Multi-Purpose Insect Killer).

Be sure to read and follow the label directions carefully. Be sure the product you select is labeled for the location and type of plant you are treating. The residual effect of some garden insecticides is very limited, repeat applications may be necessary and you may want to harvest produce prior to applications or be sure to follow harvest recommendations. (The brand names provided are for educational purposes only, no endorsement is intended, nor is criticism of similar products not mentioned.) Of course you may let them have the reaming green foliage in your garden, but just be mindful they might also move on to your neighbors house.

