The Kansas Forest Service Conservation Tree and Shrub sale

Andrea Burns

Ford County Extension Agent

You still have time to purchase large quantities of trees for your windbreak, wildlife habitat and streambank planting needs. These trees are offered by the Kansas Forestry and shipped directly to the citizens of Kansas and other states across the Central Plains.

Species grown in the program are selected for characteristics that make them ideal candidates for conservation plantings. This year, Rusty Blackhaw (Viburnum rufidulum), also known as Southern Blackhaw, and New Jersey Tea are two new shrub species offered. Both species are native to Kansas and offer multiple benefits for wildlife, and pollinators. Many other native and a few non-native species are offered through the conservation program that will thrive in Kansas and surrounding states.

Planting trees and shrubs in the fall presents several benefits over spring plantings, including less pressure from insects, disease and weeds. Additionally, seedlings planted in the fall have lower moisture demands than spring plantings and soils are typically drier in the fall as compared to wet or saturated soils in the spring.

For more information on the Conservation Tree and Shrub program or to place an order, please visit https://www.kansasforests.org/conservation_trees/.

Fall orders will only be taken until Oct. 15.