W. Kansas Outlaws sweep home ice against Oilers

Special to the Globe

On Saturday, Jan. 9 the Western Kansas Outlaws youth hockey team played two home games against the Oklahoma City Oilers.

The Outlaw’s older team consists of local youth from western Kansas ranging in ages from 12-18. The Oklahoma City team traveled to Dodge City for the two game contest, which was held at the United Wireless Arena.

This was the second home game for the Outlaws this season. In the first game the Oilers started out strong scoring the first goal of the game early in the first period.

After settling down, the Outlaws caught up scoring their first goal a few minutes later. After the Outlaws got the first goal in the net, the rest of the game was all Outlaws. The ending score for game one was Western Kansas Outlaws 8; Oklahoma City Oilers 2.

Two hours later in game two, it started off the same as game one with the Oilers scoring the first goal quickly in the first period.

The Outlaws responded later in the first period with the first goal of their own. The Outlaws then added three goals in less than two minutes. The final score of game two was Western Kansas Outlaws 10; Oklahoma City Oilers 5, for the sweep of the Oilers.

This is the 10th season that the Western Kansas Outlaws have been at their home ice at United Wireless Arena. The Outlaws will take a week off, then both older and younger players will travel to Wichita for a series of games Jan. 23.

The youth hockey program is open to any youth from 4-18 years old, with skating lessons available. Follow the team on its Facebook page at High Plains Youth Hockey where most games will be live streamed.