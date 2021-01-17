DCCC: Conquistador Athletics to Host Virtual Media Week

Joe Penno

Special to the Globe

Sports are in the air and that has brought quite a sense of energy to the Dodge City Community College athletic department.

Not only can the energy be felt in the fact that teams will begin their spring seasons in a matter of days, but also in the excitement for what this edition of Conquistador athletics will put out onto the field and court.

While traditional meet and greets sit on the sideline this year, the Conquistador athletic department is fortunate to still be able to safely introduce our teams to you.

The Dodge City Community College athletic department will host a virtual "media week" for teams set to kick of their spring seasons in the coming weeks.

This event, scheduled to post videos from January 19th-January 22nd, will feature the head coach from Conquistador men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, and volleyball.

This list includes two new faces to Conquistador athletics; Jake Williams (men's basketball) and Jordan Bruere (volleyball), as well as three veterans to Dodge City in Zach Loll (women's basketball), Howie Smith (softball) and Phil Stephenson (baseball).

Additionally, we will be including two players in the video series to answer some questions about how they've handled this preseason and what Conquistador Nation can look forward to seeing on the field and on the court this season.

"Since we haven't had the ability for our student-athletes to be out in the community promoting our programs, we were looking for a way to introduce them as programs start to compete this semester. Also, since we can't have fans at the current time, this will allow our fan base to put a face with some of the names on the teams," said Conquistador athletic director Jake Ripple. "We are excited about getting the season started, so this is just a way to kick start the athletic year."

The video series will be posted each day to Conquistador social media pages, as well as the newly designed Conquistador athletics website.

All of this will lead up to the first Conquistador sporting event of 2021 with men's and women's basketball hosting a double header Friday, Jan. 22 in The Dome with the women taking on Sterling College JV and the men against Bethany College JV. Though fans will not be allowed in the stands, both games will be broadcasted live through ConqTV on www.GoConqs.com.