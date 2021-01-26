10U Western Kansas Outlaws come away with a win

Special to the Globe

Dodge City Daily Globe

On Jan. 23 both the 10U and 14U Western Kansas Outlaws hockey teams traveled to play the Wichita Jr. Thunder hockey teams.

The day started off with the 10U outlaws facing off with the Wichita Jr. Thunder.

The Thunder started with a sizable lead, jumping out 3-0 by the end of the first period. The Outlaws battled back in the second and third periods narrowly losing to the Jr. Thunder by a score of 5-6.

Next up was game one of the 14U Outlaws vs. Wichita Jr. Thunder.

The Outlaws jumped out to a commanding lead and never looked back. Numerous Outlaw players scored several goals in multiple periods. The Outlaw defense was a wall keeping a shutout well into the third period. The ending score of game 1 was Outlaws 13; Jr. Thunder 0.

The final game of the day for the 10U team was a rematch of the first game with the Jr. Thunder.

The Outlaws came better prepared for game two and took the lead and continued to press the Jr. Thunder. The Outlaws improved a lot from game one with lots of good passing and shooting. The defense also improved greatly only allowing one goal. The final score was Outlaws 10; Jr. Thunder 1, splitting the series 1-1.

The last game of the day was between the 14U Outlaws vs. Jr. Thunder. The 14U Outlaws started with a large lead in game two. The Outlaws scored very early in the first period and never slowed down. The team continued to keep the Jr. Thunder on its heels ending in a final score of Outlaws 10; Jr. Thunder 3. This completed a sweep of Saturday’s games for the 14U Outlaws, and improves the Outlaws winning streak to four games.

While the Outlaws have finished their season on Home ice, they will continue by playing in Oklahoma City at the end of February.

Coaches are also currently working on spring games at different venues.