Southwest Kansas Pro-Am returning in June

On June 7, the Southwest Kansas Pro-Am is coming back, stronger than ever.

Although COVID-19 has changed the landscape of philanthropy, it has not changed the mission of the SWKS Pro-Am: to support the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at St. Catherine Hospital and bring quality, professional golf to southwest Kansas.

The SWKS Pro-Am is partnering with the APT (All Pro Tour).

The Pro-Am portion of this week of golf will take place on Monday and Tuesday, June 7-8, followed by four great days of professional play. Some of the cornerstone evening activities, like the Helicopter Ball Drop, will be brought back and new flair will be added in the form of new events such as the Sip N’ Chip and the SWKS Jr. Open Tournament. The need for funding our NICU is greater than ever.

The NICU has recently requested a Neoview video intubation system which enables video laryngoscopy for tracheal intubation on the most fragile patients.

The 2021 SWKS Pro-Am Tournament will consist of 4-person amateur teams playing with a professional. Amateur teams play a scramble format and may use the professional’s tee shot and score on each hole. Amateurs are invited to form their own teams that adhere to the following handicap limitations: 1 Player (0-5 Handicap), 2 Players (6-25 handicap) and 1 Player (handicap 26+).

Teams with higher handicaps will be permitted.

Each team will alternate play between Southwind and Buffalo Dunes for this two-day event. Professionals are assigned to amateur teams at each course. Daily prizes are awarded to the top five teams including ties at each course.

“We are truly excited to renew our partnership with the Southwest Kansas Pro-Am and to build upon the 41 years of history the event has," Gary DeSerrano, president of All Pro Tour said. "Our APT pros are eager to get back out on the golf course to compete. As we saw the second half of 2020, we expect a full field of 132 professionals at the 2021

"SWKS Pro-Am. While precautions remain in place at all of our All Pro Tour events this year, we are confident we will hold fun yet safe events for the pros, volunteers, and sponsors. We look forward to our visit to Garden City this June."

Steps to combat COVID 19 will be in place during this exciting week. For a list of those, please reference COVID protocol guidelines listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, CDC.gov and the Finney County Health Department finneycounty.org.

For more information on the SWKS Pro-Am and the schedule of events, visit swksproam.com.