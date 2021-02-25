DC Gamblers come to United Wireless Arena

Special to the Globe

Come “Take a gamble” with the DC Gamblers in its inaugural 2021 season at the United Wireless Arena on April 10 and April 17.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m.

Everyone will have plenty of time to meet the upcoming players.

The DC Gamblers will be participating in the Heartland Conference part of the Minor League Basketball Association.

DC Gamblers will play 5 home games, 5 away games, and also include a live stream service for all the fans to follow along on their journey to the top.

DC Gamblers have been dominant competitors in the independent circuit.

Sole owner and proprietor of the DC Gamblers, Dominic Hernandez, used to play full time and coach at the same time.

Come out and enjoy all the family fun, with a surprise halftime show, and many fun memories to come.

Tickets for adults will be $12, kids $6, and children 4 and under free.

For more information on the DC Gamblers, follow on Facebook at its official DC Gamblers page.