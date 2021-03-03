Western Ks. Outlaws bring home a win in series against OKC

Special to the Globe

On Feb. 27 and 28, the 14U Western Kansas Outlaws traveled to Oklahoma City to take on the OKC Oil Kings.

The weekend started with a single game on Saturday afternoon at Arctic Edge ice center.

The Oil Kings jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period that was quickly matched by the Outlaws. The Outlaws continued to pressure the Oil Kings scoring four more goals, while the OKC added one more ending the first period with a score of 5-2, Outlaws.

In the second period the Oil Kings added two goals while the Outlaws added one bringing the score to 6-4 Outlaws at the end.

The third period of game one got competitive with several Outlaws and Oil Kings ending up in the penalty box. This period was all Outlaws as they added three more goals making the score at the end of the contest Outlaws 9; Oil Kings 4.

Day two of games started early at 8 a.m. at Blazer Arena the home of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Both teams skated hard in the first period as the defense shined. The score at the end of period one was 0-0.

The Outlaws scored first around the mid-point of period two. Outlaws put several more shots on goal with the puck getting stopped every time. The Oil Kings then came back scoring two goals of their own in the second making the score Outlaws 1; Oil Kings 2.

The third period was a hard fought battle. The Oil Kings scored first putting two more shots in net. The Outlaws fought back scoring a goal of their own. The Outlaws battled all of the third period trying to tie the game, but a late goal by the Oil Kings clinched the game ending with a score of Outlaws 2; Oil Kings 5. This loss snapped the Outlaws five game winning streak.

Game three started at noon and the teams traveled back across town to the Arctic Edge ice center. The Outlaws skated hard during the first period of the game taking several good shots that were all blocked by OKC. The Oil Kings added a goal in the first, ending the first period Outlaws 0; Oil Kings 1.

The second period started with the Outlaws scoring first tying the game 1-1. The Oil Kings answered later in the period with a goal of their own. Less than a minute later the Outlaws retaliated with a goal, tying the game 2-2 late in the second period. The Oil Kings responded with a third goal late bringing the score to Outlaws 2; Oil Kings 3 at the end of the period.

The whole third period remained the same with both teams putting shots on goal. The Oil Kings finally scored with 90 seconds left in the period. This brought the score to 4-2 Oil Kings. The Outlaws kept fighting and scored a goal of their own thirty seconds later. This ended the game with a score of Outlaws 3, Oil Kings 4. This game showed the true character of the Outlaws, never giving up and keeping pace with the Oil Kings.

The Outlaws are now 5-2 on the season and are still trying to find more games, although COVID-19 has ice in short supply, as teams are now playing lots of makeup games and rotating facilities.