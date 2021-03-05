Danika Utajara Earns Pitcher of the Week Nod from NJCAA

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

Freshman Danika Utajara was recognized as the Pitcher of the Week (Feb. 22-28) for her performances on the mound last week by both the KJCCC and the NJCAA.

Utajara started two of the Conquistadors four games last week, going 2-0 in the process. The Conquistadors beat North Platte Community College in their season opener 7-0 and Hesston College 3-1 with the freshman on the mound.

"I'm honored to win pitcher of the week," said Utajara. "I feel excited and happy about it but I know I couldn't have done it without my teammates and coaches."

Utajara pitched a complete game both outings for a total of 14 innings pitched while recording 18 strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA in the process.

"I'm very happy and very proud of DK for the recognition she received from both the conference and the NJCAA for her outstanding performances last week," said head coach Howie Smith. "As I told the team before practice yesterday when we announced the recognition, it was also a team award. Mady [FR Madyson McCage] and KB [SO KarliAnn Bauer] both called tremendous games behind the plate, our defense made plays behind DK and our offense produced enough runs to secure both wins. It's just a tremendous honor for Danika, our team, and our school."

Utajara is also batting .500 (7-14) on the season with three RBIs and a homerun for the 3-1 Conquistadors.

The Conqs are back in action this Sunday, March 7 in a rematch with the Hesston College Larks. The double-header will kickoff at 1 p.m. CST at Bess Mullet Field in Hesston, Kans.