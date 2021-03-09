DCCC Cheer Team Brings Home Region VI Championship in First Year

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College cheer program has undergone a complete overhaul of the program under new head coach Michael Brewster and the results from this year's Region VI Championship prove that it has been a successful project that will only continue to grow.

In the event hosted by Hutchinson Community College, the Conquistador cheer squad brought home three championships, including being named the Grand Champions of the Event. These were also the only three events that the Conqs entered a team.

The biggest win for the Conqs is the small co-ed division championship which was the largest division according to entries at the event.

The division included teams from Coffeyville, Independence, Neosho County, Pratt, Allen, and Cloud County.

The Conqs put on a performance that left no doubt in the judges' mind as to who would win the championship.

Their score in this division was the highest score of the entire competition giving them the Grand Champion Title.

This meet was a good warm-up for the NCA Nationals that will happen in Daytona Beach, Florida, during April.

Coach Brewster and the cheer squad is hoping to have similar success there and bring home a national championship.

"I am really proud of what Coach Brewster has done with our cheer program already. I think there is only going to be room for growth and bigger things for them in the future," said Conquistador Athletic Director Jake Ripple. "They have already brought great atmosphere and entertainment to our home athletic events, now they are adding a high level of competitiveness on the mat. These young men and women are also great representatives of our college and athletic department."

The Conqs were not done after their team win.

First, the small co-ed stunt group took the floor, made up of Thomie Griffin, Ryleigh Bates, Alexa Ortiz, and Ashlyn Beard. This group won their championship sticking a performance that the Conquistador crowd has been lucky enough to see at basketball and volleyball games.

The final win of the day for DCCC was brought home by Keegan Jones and Cassy Brooks in the partner stunt division, completing a clean sweep for every event that the Conquistadors entered.

Jones and Brooks were also Brewster's first group to submit an entry for the NCA Partner Stunt competition in his coaching career.

"It was a great day for the Conqs bringing home not only our first Region VI Team Championships title, but also two stunt championship titles, as well. This group of student-athletes committed to DCCC Cheer with the goal of making school history and last night that history was made," said Brewster following the competition. "The team performance was the highest scoring cheer performance of the entire competition, earning us the title of Grand Champions. I could not be more proud of the hard work they put into this routine and program and I am beyond excited for what the future holds.

"Ryleigh, Alexa, Ashlyn, and Thomie hit a solid routine for their small coed stunt championship title. Cassy and Keegan also hit a solid routine and had the highest scoring stunt routine of the competition."

Brewster is hoping to continue to build on the success of the DCCC Cheer program moving forward. He is in his first year with the program after winning multiple NCA National Titles as the head cheer coach at Blinn College.

"Obviously this was a great first step in our competitive program," said Brewster. "Our goal here is to build a program at Dodge City that is as successful as other programs I have coached. This Region VI Championship was a great opportunity for our athletes to get on the floor in front of a crowd and prepare as we work toward the goal of a national championship."

The Conq cheer team now turns its attention toward preparation for the NCA National Competition. They will travel to Daytona Beach during the second week in April. There they will see cheer programs from all levels and all over the nation. The NCA Championships dates are April 7-11.

Those interested in joining the Conquistador cheer program for the 2021-2021 season can visit https://goconqs.com/sb_output.aspx?form=22 to go to the Spirit Squad Recruiting Questionnaire.