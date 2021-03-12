DCCC Kory Schmidt Tabbed as NJCAA Baseball Hitter of the Week

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

For redshirt freshman catcher Kory Schmidt, the game plan is simple: hit bombs, get on base and reap the benefits.

In five games last week, Schmidt succeeded in that game plan to the tune of 10 hits in 15 plate appearances (.667 batting average), four doubles and 12 runs batted in.

Schmidt also hit four home runs and scored 13 runs himself while leading a potent Conquistador offense to a 5-0 record and garnering NJCAA and KJCCC Player of the Week honors in the process.

"It's a great honor for Kory and our team," said head coach Phil Stephenson. "Kory had a great week swinging the bat but so did some of his teammates around him. That created so many RBI situations for him and forced teams to pitch to him. Kory has worked hard to improves his swing and it's always good to see that pay off."

Schmidt is a key component to a Conquistador offense that is first in the country in both on base percentage (.544) and slugging percentage (.853).

They are also second in team batting average (.440) and third in runs per game (15.37).

Their 26 home runs is good for eighth in the country, despite playing significantly less games than the rest of their competition.

The award is the second consecutive week an Conquistador athlete has received national recognition after Danika Utajara of the softball program, earned a Pitcher of the Week nod by the NJCAA.

The Conquistadors were in action, March 11 as they headed to Colby, Kansas to open up KJCCC play against the Colby Trojans.