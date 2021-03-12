DCCC Women's Basketball: Slow Second Quarter Downs Conquistadors

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College women's basketball program took on the Pratt Community College Beavers in a KJCCC matchup Wednesday night, losing 60-44 in the process.

After the Conquistadors took a 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Beavers came alive in the second quarter as they outscored Dodge City 21-6 to take a 31-20 halftime lead. Up six at 20-14 with 5:57 left in the second quarter, it was a 17-0 run to go into halftime that ultimately decided the contest.

The closest the Conqs would come to making a comeback was an Anna Baraldi layup to open the fourth quarter, pushing the score to 44-36. The eight-point deficit was all the Conqs could cut it to before Pratt responded with a 12-2 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 58-38.

"We have to play with more energy and effort," said head coach Zach Loll. "This conference is too good to have a let down like we did in the second quarter."

The Conquistadors were led by freshman Timyja Threlkeld's career high of 10 points. Leading scorer Emery Maze added nine points and three rebounds while Ashley Hopkins chipped in seven points and five rebounds off the bench.

The Beavers were paced by Jada Moss' double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylyn Taylor added 11 points, including three triples, as the only other Beaver in double digits. Christy Wiebe and Natalya Taylor each added eight points apiece.

Dodge City moves to 4-10 on the season, including 3-10 in KJCCC play. The Pratt Beavers improve to 5-8 on the season and 4-8 in conference play.

The Conquistadors are back in action on Saturday, March 13 when they host the Barton Cougars in a KJCCC doubleheader at the Student Activity Center.

The women's game is set to tipoff at 1 p.m. CST with the men's game to follow.

Fans are welcome and tickets can be purchased at https://goconqs.com/sports/2021/2/4/test.aspx.