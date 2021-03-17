DCCC Women's BB: Conqs no Match for No. 22 Hutchinson Blue Dragons

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Conquistador women's basketball program took on the No. 22 ranked Hutchinson Blue Dragons Monday night at the Student Activity Center, falling 82-50.

After taking down a ranked Hutchinson Blue Dragons program at the Student Activity Center last year, the early stages of last night's contest had an eerily similar feeling.

The Conquistadors took a 13-10 lead with a Madison Gissendanner steal that led to a Celebria Peacock fast break layup, and they looked poised to repeat history. While the Blue Dragons stormed back to take a 10-point lead midway through the second quarter, the Conquistadors found themselves down 29-25 with 3:22 to play in the second quarter following a 6-0 Xenia Cavalle run.

It was an 8-0 run over the last 3:00 minutes of the quarter to propel the Dragons to a 37-25 halftime lead that seemed to wake up the visitors.

Hutchinson used a 24-15 3rd quarter advantage, ending on an 11-2 run, to extend their lead to 21-points at 61-40.

Unwilling to allow anything to go to chance, the Blue Dragons kept their foot on the gas with a 21-10 effort that was fueled by an array of fast break points, leading to their 82-50 final scoring margin.

"We rebounded the ball well against a really good rebounding team," said head coach Zach Loll. "It all comes down to being better defensively and putting the ball in the basket, though."

The Conquistador offensive attack was led by Emery Maze's 13 points and six rebounds. The sophomore leading scorer looked ready for a big night after seven 1st quarter points, but the Blue Dragon defense clamped down, holding her to six points the remainder of the game.

Xenia Cavalle added nine points and three assists while Shawnta Johnson chipped in eight points and five rebounds, both off of the bench.

The Blue Dragons only put six players in the scoring column, but four scored in double digits and two others off the bench added nine points each. Kate Ogle and Lojong Gore both led the team with 19 points. Ishante Suttington added 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Kayhla Adams was the fourth Blue Dragon in double-digits with 10 points. Tor'e Alford and Kaylyn Ervin both added nine points off the bench.

Dodge City falls to 4-12 on the season and 3-12 in KJCCC play. The Blue Dragons remain atop the KJCCC West by 0.5 games with their 12-3 conference record and 13-3 record overall.

The Conquistadors are back in action on Wednesday, March 17 when they travel to Liberal, Kansas to take on the Seward County Saints in a KJCCC double header.

The women's game is slated to begin at 6 p.m. CST with the men's game to follow.