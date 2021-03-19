Lenna Conard Signs National Letter of Intent to Dive

Special to the Globe

MINNEOLA — Lenna Conard, senior from Minneola, Kansas, signed her National Letter of Intent to dive for Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, on March 10 at Flip Zone Gymnastics in Dodge City.

Conard competed gymnastics with Flip Zone for eight years before she started coaching for the team in high school. Trisha Herrmann and Peggy Burris coached Conard during her years of competitive gymnastics.

Conard is also a member of the Western Kansas Swim Club/Dodge City Swim Club since the fall of 2016, currently coached by Kristiaan Edwards. Conard will bring the two sports, swimming and gymnastics, together to fill a diving position on Ouachita’s swim and dive team in the fall. Beth Albers, Wichita, is currently Conard’s diving coach.

Along with Conard’s athletic scholarship, she has accepted a Presidential Scholarship to the university where she plans to study Communication Sciences and Disorders. She was named to the Missouri Valley Swimming All-Academic Team in 2019 and 2020.

Lenna Conard is the daughter of Shawn and Gayly Conard, Minneola, the granddaughter of Grant and Gayla Corley, Westphalia, Kans., and John and Charlotte Conard, Hays, Kans.