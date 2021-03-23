DCCC Men's BB: Conqs Get Revenge with Road Victory Over Garden City

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College men's basketball team took down the Garden City Broncbusters Saturday afternoon in Garden City, by a score of 97-87.

Saturday afternoon meant a lot to the Dodge City Community College basketball program on a lot of different levels.

Not only did the Conquistadors avenge a victory from earlier in the season when the Garden City Broncbusters beat Dodge City at the Dodge City Civic Center on Feb. 27, 84-79, but the Conqs extended their lead over the Broncbusters for 2nd place in the KJCCC West to 2.5 games with just three games left for the Conquistadors to play.

Garden City got off to a hot start on their home court, taking a 21-11 lead off a JJ Watson three with 11:44 to play in the first half but, just four minutes later, a Dhieu Deing three-pointer with 7:40 to play capped off a 19-4 run and put Dodge City up 30-25. The Conquistadors wouldn't relinquish the lead the rest of the game.

After going into halftime up 44-39, Dodge City extended their lead to 11 at 52-41 thanks to a Tyler Stallworth three with 18 minutes to play in the second half.

The Conqs missed several opportunities to push their lead up over 15 points and the Broncbusters made their move accordingly.

After being down 60-49 with 14:49 left, Garden City cut the Conquistador lead to just two at 68-66 with just over eight minutes to play.

Dodge City knocked down four critical three-pointers as part of a 16-4 run to take an 86-72 lead with 3:11 remaining, their largest lead of the game.

The Broncbusters made a few shots late, but Dodge City managed to knock down free throws on their way to a rare double digit conference road victory.

Playing without leading scorer Walyn Napper and head coach Jake Williams, the Conquistadors came together with some inspiring team basketball to win the game.

The Conquistadors put five players in double figures, making 36 field goals off 17 assists in a balanced offensive attack. Dhieu Deing led the charge with 23 points of 7-18 from the floor and 4-11 from beyond the arc. Three other starters scored in double figures including Marlow Gilmore Jr. (17 points, six rebounds), Tyler Stallworth (14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists), and Hasahnn Reynolds (10 points, five rebounds, four assists).

Mike Marsh came off the bench to score 18 points and collect seven rebounds in the process. Gilmore's output came off an impressive 8-8 mark from the field. His 76.7% from the field puts him at second in the country in the category, one he led junior college in last year.

The 52.9% from the field is the first time the Conquistadors have shot over 50% as a team since a 115-81 drubbing of Northwest Tech on March 6.

Garden City also put five players in double figures and were led by forward Jasman Sangha's 25-point, eight rebound performance. JJ Watson (15 points), Khadim Samb (14 points), Jaduhkiss Soto (13 points, and KJ Marshall Jr (10 points) were the other Broncbusters in double figures.

Dodge City moves to 10-6 in KJCCC play and 11-6 overall. They now sit 2.0 games ahead of the Barton Cougars for 2nd place and 2.5 games ahead of Garden City for that spot. Garden City falls to 8-7 on the season and 7-7 in KJCCC play.

The Conquistadors are back in action on Wednesday, March 24, when they welcome the Colby Trojans to town for a conference double header. The women's game kicks off the evening in the Student Activity Center with tipoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The men's game will follow.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, March 22, at 8 a.m.