DCCC Men's BB: First Half Run Proves Difference in Conqs Win Over Colby

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Conquistadors took down the Colby Trojans 86-76 at the Student Activity Center on Wednesday night.

The early stages of last night's contest belonged to Colby as the Trojans jumped out to an 8-2 lead, what would be their biggest of the game. After tying it at 10-10, Colby took a 12-10 lead off a Tyrone Marshall jumper with 13:29 remaining.

From that point on, the game went to the Conquistadors.

After ramping up their defensive pressure, the Conqs took the final lead change of the game off a Mike Marsh steal and assist led to a Hashann Reynolds fast break layup to make the score 13-12.

The Conquistadors proceeded to outscore the Trojans by nine points the rest of the half with their lead reaching its 1st half peak of 10 points at 41-31 after Dhieu Deing converted an old fashioned three-point play to end the 1st half.

Playing just six guys extended minutes, a worn-out Colby team made what would become their final push as they came out of halftime and cut the Conquistador lead to just three with 14:25 to play in the game. A Jayrese Williams pullup three made the score 52-49, capping off a 18-11 run to start the 2nd half.

Once again, it was the defensive intensity that kicked in to help the Conquistadors make their final run and put the Trojans away for good. Dodge City proceeded to outscore Colby 26-10 over the next eight minutes to take a 19-point lead, their biggest of the night, at 78-59 with just over six minutes to play.

The depth of the Conquistador roster was too much for Colby to overcome as the gassed Trojan squad just traded baskets with the Conqs down the stretch. Colby made a few shots late, leading to the final margin of 86-76.

"I thought we did a great job of sharing the ball and not settling," said head coach Jake Williams. "28 assists is great but we need to clean up the 20 turnovers. 58 points in the paint to go with 17 offensive rebounds were huge for us against a team that has such a great and talented front court. I also liked seeing our bench get involved with 36 bench points. We emphasized our depth advantage in the scouting report and they executed that.

"Finally, I can't say enough good things about Mike Marsh. He continues to prove time and time again that he's one of the best bigs in all of junior college."

Sophomore Mike Marsh had himself a monster night off the bench to the tune of 20 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Conqs in both categories.

Since being moved to a sixth man role four game ago, Marsh has come alive with two double-doubles after recording only one in the previous 15 games.

The Conquistadors saw three of their starters score in double figures led by Walyn Napper and Dhieu Deing's 15 points each. Napper also added nine assists, seven rebounds, and five steals to showcase his all-around game. Marlow Gilmore Jr. chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds as well.

Colby was led by Tyrone Marshall Jr.'s 20-point, five rebound, five assist night. He was closely followed by Matt McFarlane's 19-point, seven-rebound, and four-block effort as McFarlane and Marsh battled in the post all night long.

Dodge City improves to 11-6 in KJCCC play as they sit a game ahead of the Barton Cougars for 2nd place in the KJCCC West with three games remaining. The two teams square off in the last game of the regular season in Great Bend on March 31.

After a season decimated by COVID-19, Colby continues to battle but falls to 5-7 on the year as they sit in 5th in the KJCCC West.

Dodge City is back in action on Saturday, March 27 when the two teams travel to Goodland, Kans., to take on the Northwest Kansas Tech Mavericks in a KJCCC doubleheader.

The women's game kicks things off at 2 p.m. CST with the men's game to follow.