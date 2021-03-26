DCCC: Volleyball's Bruna Torres Earns National Honors

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The NJCAA and the KJCCC tabbed Conquistador volleyball's Bruna Torres as the Defensive Player of the Week for the week of March 15–March 21.

Torres, a sophomore Libero from Sao Paul, Brazil, was critical in the Conquistador effort in two matches against Hutchinson Community College and Garden City Community College.

The Conquistadors dropped the two matches, but not because of Torres' performance.

Against Hutchinson, the Conqs fell 3-1 but Torres recorded 35 digs and 18 serves received. The Conquistadors' 25-23 set two victory was only the second set the Conqs have taken against Hutch since 2012.

Bruna followed her 35 digs with a 33-dig, 20 serve-received performance against Highway 50 rival, the Garden City Broncbusters.

After beating the Broncbusters in Dodge City on March 5, the second edition of the rival went the full five sets with Garden City ultimately winning 3-2.

Torres recorded week totals of 68 digs and 38 serves-received in nine sets for an average of 7.6 digs/set and 4.2 serve-receives/set.

"Bruna is one of the hardest workers out there," said head coach Jordan Bruere. "There is no doubt in my mind that she deserves this recognition from our conference and the NJCAA. Keep your eye on this kid, she is going to continue to do great things. We're all really proud of Bruna!"

The Conquistadors followed their two losses with a 3-0 victory over the Pratt Beavers on Monday, March 22. They end their regular season at home on March 25 against the first-place Barton Cougars at 6:30 p.m. in the Student Activity Center.

Fans are welcome, so grab your tickets at https://goconqs.com/sports/2021/2/4/test.aspx and come see the Conquistadors at home for the last time this season!