DCCC Women's BB: Strong 4th Quarter Propels Conquistadors Over Colby

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

Powered by leading scorer Emery Mazes' 19-point outing, the Dodge City Community College women's basketball team downed the Colby Trojans 67-61 at the Student Activity Center Wednesday, March 24.

After the Conqs jumped out to a 25-14 lead at the end of the 1st quarter, Colby responded with an impressive 23-2 2nd quarter advantage to take a 37-27 lead into halftime.

Ane Garcia de Vicuna scored the lone basket for the Conquistadors as they went 1-13 from the field and 0-7 from three in the quarter, while the Trojans slowly chipped away and ultimately took the lead with 3:18 to play in the quarter.

Coming out of halftime, the Conquistadors were able to cut their deficit to just one-point after a Keimora Banks three-pointer made the score 42-41 with just 4:44 remaining in the 3rd. Colby responded with an 8-2 run to close the quarter, taking a 50-43 lead into the 4th.

The Conquistadors went from down seven to up seven thanks to a 17-3 run to open the 4th quarter. Sophomore Emery Maze scored all nine of her 4th quarter points over the span of the run to help put the Conqs up 60-53 with 4:15 remaining in the game.

Colby would come as close as three at 60-57 with 2:35 left, but it was the Conquistadors who knocked down their free throws to secure a much-needed victory.

"I'm proud of how the team persevered," said head coach Zach Loll. "It hasn't been easy. We could have quit after the 2nd quarter but we went in at the half and regrouped. We rebounded and competed in the second half. That's what allowed us to finish this game."