DCCC Football: Conqs Open Season with 54-Point Drubbing of RPA College

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College football team kicked off their 2021 spring season in style, defeating RPA College by a whopping 54-0 Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

After kicking off to open the game, the Conquistador defense quickly produced a three-and-out to give the Jase Orndorff and the Conquistador offense the ball as they proceeded to score early and often.

The first score came from an Orndorff strike to Javis Atchison for a 19-yard touchdown, capping off a six play, 87-yard drive that only took 2:18. Four plays later, the Conquistador special teams got in the mix, blocking a punt from the RPA 30-yard line that went out of the back of the endzone for a Conquistador safety and a 9-0 lead.

The Conquistador offense went on to score seven more touchdowns on the day, led by the rushing attack of Mel Dantzler and CJ Hall. Dantzler went for an impressive 179 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Hall chipped in 12 carries for 56 yards and two more touchdowns.

The rushing attack as a whole provided 382 yards of offense on 43 carries for an average of 8.4 yards per carry.

Hall did his work early, scoring from nine-yards out with 7:28 left in the 1st quarter and four yards away with 10:36 remaining in the 2nd quarter to put the Conquistadors up 23-0.

Dodge City took a 30-0 lead off a 24-yard pass from Orndorff to Terrance Johnson, after Dantzler set up the score with a 56-yard run of his own.

Orndorff finished the day 9-20 for 148 yards and two touchdowns as the Conquistadors needed very little from the returning starting quarterback.

Dantzler finally found pay dirt for the first score out of halftime, a four-yard run to put the Conquistadors up 37-0. He later scored on a two-yard run for his second of the day to make the score 47-0.

Freshman Kobe Copple came in relief of Orndorff at quarterback early in the 4th quarter. While Copple didn't throw any passes, he capped off the scoring for the day with a 17-yard scamper to produce the game's final score of 54-0 with 9:08 remaining in the 4th quarter.

The Conquistador defense limited the RPA offense to just 30 yards of total offense, including -20 net yards rushing to go with two takeaways in the form of fumble recoveries.

Linebacker Nico Perofeta led the way with 12 tackles, followed by Bobbie Britton and Jontrell Steward's five tackles each. Steward and Devin Cowan were responsible for the two forced fumbles on the day.

Freshman kicker Landon Guidry was 8-8 on the windy afternoon, including 7-7 from PATs and 1-1 from field goals. The lone field goal attempt was a 21-yard field goal in the 3rd quarter.

"I was proud of the way we started the game so fast," said head coach Ricky Coon. "It was great to get a lot of guys their first college game action. I was especially fired up that we were able to secure a shutout. We did not do a great job of scoring off turnovers though. When we start a drive in the red zone on offense, we have to have touchdowns. We had too many penalties and missed tackles, which was expected in our first game.

"Some of the penalties were play hard penalties and we will always play through the whistle. We have to identify and correct our mistakes quickly as we move into Jayhawk Conference play this week versus a physical Coffeyville team."

The win on Saturday was the first win for Coach Coon as a college head coach.

Dodge City is back in action on Saturday, April 3 when they welcome the Coffeyville Red Ravens to Memorial Stadium for their first KJCCC game of the season.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on GoConqs.com starting at 8 a.m. on April 1.