DCCC Softball: Conqs Come Away with Split in Conference Road Trip

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College softball team traveled to the Northwest Kansas Tech Mavericks on Thursday afternoon for their first road trip of the KJCCC season, leaving with a 1-1 split.

The Conquistadors dropped game one 5-2 but bounced back to win game two by a score of 9-6.

"We showed more offensively in the two innings of game two than we did in the other 12 innings combined," said head coach Howie Smith. "We can only keep chopping wood and working at our offensive struggles."

The Conquistadors move to 7-5 on the season and 4-2 in KJCCC play. Northwest Kansas Tech gets their first win of the young KJCCC season as they sit at 1-3 in conference play and 2-20 overall.

Game One | 5-2 L

NW Kansas Tech took an early 2-0 lead with a run in the 1st and a run in the 3rd. The Conquistadors were able to tie the game with consecutive one-run innings in the 4th and 5th.

Destiny Saldivar brought home a run with a hard ground ball to centerfield, scoring Daysha Mendez in the 4th. Mendez brough in a run of her own after she reached based with two outs because of an error by the Mavericks' third basemen, allowing AJ Poell to come across home plate.

It was a three-run 5th inning for the Mavericks that proved to be the difference maker as neither team was able to get anything going in the last two innings. Northwest Tech hung on to win 5-2.

Danika Utajara got the start for the Conqs, going 4.2 innings and striking out three. NW Kansas Tech scored all five of their runs with Utajara on the mound, but four Conquistador defensive errors allowed the Maverick runs with Utajara only giving up one earned run in the loss.

Game Two | 9-6 W

Despite this being a 15-run contest, the story of game two was big innings.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning, the Mavericks opened up game two with a five-run 4th inning that had the Conquistadors on the ropes. With six errors in game two in total, five came in the 4th inning for the Conqs.

The Mavericks scored three runs off three of those errors, with the final two runs being the product of a two-run double to extend their lead to 6-0.

Needing some momentum, the Conquistadors immediately responded with a four-run 5th inning to pull within two. AJ Poell scored with one out after Makayla Garcia brought her in with a single to right field with the bases loaded to advance the runners.

Makayla Kolojay scored two more and moved Garcia to third with a single of her own to right field. Finally, with two outs in the inning and the bases still loaded, the Mavericks walked in Garcia to make the score 6-4.

After neither team produced any runs in the 6th, the Conqs headed into the 7th needing two runs to extend the game. With two outs and two runners on, AJ Poell delivered in a big way with a two-run double to left field to tie the game at 6-6. Stephanie Torres hit a routine fly ball to center field in the very next at-bat, but an error by the Maverick centerfielder allowed Torres to reach first and Poell to come home as the Conqs took their first lead of the series. The Conqs scored two more for good measure before the Mavericks were able to record the final out.

Makayla Kolojay completed her strong 7.0 IP outing by getting the Mavericks to go three-up, three-down in the bottom of the 7th to secure the victory. Kolojay recorded two of her eight strikeouts in the final inning. She only gave up five hits and zero earned runs as the Mavericks scored all of their runs on Conquistador errors.

Kolojay had herself a day at the plate as well, going 2-4 with two RBIs. Kalei Villegas and Daysha Mendez each went 2-4 as well with an RBI a piece.