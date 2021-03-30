DCCC Men's BB: Marsh’s Big Day Helps Propel Conqs Over Mavericks

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

Sophomore big man Mike Marsh poured in a career high 29 points to go with 13 rebounds as the Conquistadors add to their five-game winning streak by taking down the Northwest Kansas Tech Mavericks 103-89 Saturday afternoon in Goodland, Kansas.

Unable to break the game open in the first half, the Conquistadors took a 50-42 lead into halftime.

The Mavericks were able to hang around for much of the second half, before the Conqs capitalized on several consecutive transition opportunities late in the half to extend their lead to double digits, closing out the game in the process.

"I thought we played a really good offensive game, especially for playing on the road," said head coach Jake Williams. "After starting 0-5 on transition opportunities, we finished the game 19-28, which is more where we should be. I was really pleased with Big Mike [Michael Marsh] today too. We did a great job exploiting the mismatch inside and feeding him all game long."

The Conquistadors were led by Marsh's 29 and 13, but someone had to feed Marsh the ball and that's where point guard Walyn Napper came in. The sophomore had nine assists on the day while also scoring 25 points, grabbing four rebounds, and collecting six steals.

Marlow Gilmore Jr. was the only other Conquistador in double figures, producing a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Dodge City improves to 13-6 on the season and 12-6 in KJCCC play as they sit in 2nd in the KJCCC West. Northwest Kansas Tech falls to 1-18 in both the KJCCC and on the season. The 12 conference wins for new head coach Jake Williams surpasses the 11 conference wins the Conquistadors had over the last three seasons combined.