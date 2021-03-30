DCCC Softball: Softball Drops Two Close Contests in Independence

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College softball team went to Independence, Kansas to take on the Pirates in a KJCCC doubleheader Saturday afternoon, dropping both games by a score of 3-2.

The Conquistadors got out to a 1-0 lead in game one after a Daysha Mendez homer to center field in the top of the 1st inning.

The Pirates responded with two runs in the 2nd, both off Conquistador errors. One run scored off an error by catcher Madyson McCage and the second came off a passed ball by Makayla Kolojay. Independence added another run in the 6th to go up 3-1.

Dodge City was able to score one run in the 7th after a McCage single brought home Ollievia Lowe but they were unable to sustain the rally, losing the first game 3-2.

Makayla Kolojay took the mound for the Conqs, pitching all six innings of game one. She gave up two hits and only one earned run, while striking out nine.

The Conquistadors struck first once again in game two after a Kalei Villegas two-run home run to centerfield put the Conqs up 2-0. That's all the offense the Conquistadors could muster. They were able to get four more hits the remainder of the game, but couldn't turn them into any runs.

Allison Primeaux was responsible for all of the Pirate runs in game two. First, a single in the 3rd inning scored one to pull the score within 2-1. Then, in the bottom of the 7th, Primeaux hit a walk-off, two-run double to propel the Pirates to a 3-2 victory.

Danika Utajara went 5.0 innings for the Conquistadors, giving up six hits but only allowing one earned run. She also struck out six and didn't walk anyone.

The two losses move the Conquistadors to 9-7 on the season and 4-4 in KJCCC play. Independence goes to 10-8 on the year and 2-2 in KJCCC East play.

Dodge City is back in action Tuesday, March 30 when they travel to El Dorado, Kansas to take on the 5th ranked Butler Grizzlies in a makeup doubleheader from March 13. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.