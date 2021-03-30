DCCC Track: Three Conquistadors Qualify at Cowley Invitational

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College track & field program traveled to Arkansas City, Kansas to compete in the Cowley Tiger Invitational on Saturday afternoon.

Close to qualifying last week in Pratt, Domanic Enriquez reached his goal of qualifying in the steeplechase with a time of 9:53.65, good for second in the event.

Amanuel McDowel joined the Conquistador program at the beginning of the spring and wasted no time leaving his mark. McDowel qualified for the high jump and the long jump after competing in the events back-to-back.

His 2.03m on the high jump was good enough for first in the event and his 7.24m long jump placed him second in the event.

"We had a positive turnaround this weekend and looked stronger than we have all year as a team," said head coach Cole Ballard. "We took advantage of the weather and had a good day. Although Amanuel McDowel had to compete with events back-to-back, almost simultaneously, he not only had his best competition day yet, but also managed to punch his ticket to the national meet in both high jump and long jump. Domanic Enriquez has spent his whol career here competing at a high level and continues to do so as he punched himself a ticket to another NJCAA Championship in the steeplechase."

Full results for the meet can be seen by visiting https://results.blacksquirreltiming.com/meets/7447/events

The Conquistadors get some time off and are back in action on April 16 when they head to Kearney, Nebraska, to compete in the Loper Invitational, hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney.