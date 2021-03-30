DCCC Women's BB: Conqs Take Down Northwest Kansas Tech on the Road

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College women's basketball team traveled to Goodland, Kansas to take on the Northwest Kansas Tech Mavericks and leaving with a 58-50 victory.

After taking a 10-8 deficit into the 2nd quarter, the Conquistadors won the remaining three quarters 17-13, 15-13, and 18-14 to finish with a 58-50 victory.

"We played well. We did the small things that allowed us to rebound and to keep their best players from beating us," said head coach Zach Loll. "We made some free throws down the stretch, which I was happy to see. We're looking forward to Monday's game against Pratt."

Their 69% (11-16) performance from the free throw line was their best outing since they shot 72% from the line in a loss at Hutchinson on February 22nd, allowing them to overcome an 18% (3-17) mark from three.

The Conquistadors were led by Keimora Banks' 15 points and eight rebounds on the day.

Emery Maze added 11 points as the only other Conquistador in double figures. Freshman Ra'Shon Griffin provided a spark for the Conqs with her best performance in the purple and gold this season. Griffin came off the bench to score nine points and grabbed four rebounds, including a perfect 3-3 from the field, 2-2 from three, and 1-1 from the free throw line.

Dodge City improves to 6-14 on the year and 5-14 in KJCCC play. Northwest Tech sits at 6-13 on the season and 6-13 in KJCCC play.