DCCC Women's Golf: Conqs Take Home Team, Individual Prize in Coffeyville Invitational

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College women's golf team traveled to Emporia for their first round of KJCCC Match Play of the year at Emporia Municipal Golf Course.

The women's program ended the two-day tournament on Saturday with a +97 score as a team, good enough for a 16-stroke victory over the Barton Cougars who came in 2nd place and 125-strokes better 3rd place, Fort Scott Community College.

The ladies held a 10-stroke lead over Barton heading into the final round of play, adding six-strokes to their lead with a +47 final round.

Freshman Thitapha Imatragul continued her tear to open her career, winning the individual championship by 10-strokes over teammate Tanika Yadilokwong. Imatragul shot a +10 for the weekend and Yadilokwong finished at +20. Dodge City also saw three others finish in the top-ten with Alyssa McMillen finishing 3rd (+29), Caelyn Cook 9th (+38) and Ashtyn Turrentine finishing 10th (+50).

The victory for Iamtragul marks four tournament victories in only six career competitions.

"I'm really happy with how the girls competed. The weather wasn't the best but we were able to keep our head and put some good rounds together," said head coach Abbi Worden. "Thitapha continues to look strong and I was really impressed with our freshman Tanika Yadilokwong as this is only the second tournament of her collegiate career.

"After struggling down in Texas and in the first round this week, she really came through with a good final round that helped us tremendously on the leader board. There's always room for improvement but it's a great start for sure!"

The Conquistadors are back in action next Friday and Saturday, April 3 and 4, when they travel to Great Bend, Kansas to compete in their second round of KJCCC Match Play at Stonebridge Golf Club.